Bitradio Market Cap Reaches $66,819.75 (BRO)

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $66,819.75 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002391 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

