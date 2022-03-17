Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLKLF remained flat at $$4.97 on Thursday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.