BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on April 21st

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BERI opened at GBX 119.69 ($1.56) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.30 ($1.82).

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.