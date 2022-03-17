Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years.
BGX opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.59.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
