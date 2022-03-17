Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years.

BGX opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

