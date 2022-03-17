Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Update

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 9,270,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of BLND traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,735. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,962.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $146,919,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

