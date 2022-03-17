Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $31.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.09.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.27 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 304,437 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,848,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

