Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $357.21

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 357.21 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 369 ($4.80). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 363 ($4.72), with a volume of 23,617 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £303.98 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 365.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 357.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

