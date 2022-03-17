blooom inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

blooom inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of blooom inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. blooom inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 56,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 21,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

