blooom inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

blooom inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. blooom inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

