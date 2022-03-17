Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $238.14 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.17. The firm has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

