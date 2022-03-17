Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $357.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

