Blue Fin Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $125.88 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.04.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

