Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $97.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.99. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

