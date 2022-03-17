Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 70,296,149 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £13.23 million and a PE ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.27.
Blue Star Capital Company Profile (LON:BLU)
