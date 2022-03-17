Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 70,296,149 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.23 million and a PE ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.27.

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in homeland security sector which includes cyber security; border and perimeter security/surveillance; biometric identification and tracking; explosives and other hazardous materials detection; emergency planning/integrated response systems, communications, and screening (people, data, container) and esports, payments and technology with a focus on applications within media and gaming.

