BMO Capital Markets Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$20.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperfrom rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.19.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

TSE:ARX opened at C$14.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.35. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$16.46.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.