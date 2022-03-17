BMO Capital Markets Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$48.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.43.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$37.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.55. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$43.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total transaction of C$1,839,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

