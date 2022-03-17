BNC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

