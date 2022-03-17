BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fortinet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fortinet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.09. 30,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,364. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.16 and its 200 day moving average is $317.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.32.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

