BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $72,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.37 and a 200 day moving average of $272.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.