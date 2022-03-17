BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE DMB opened at $12.68 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 145,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.