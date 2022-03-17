BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSE DMB opened at $12.68 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.
