Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 5.3% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,720.81.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,202.44 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,361.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,365.19. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

