Boom Logistics Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BOL)

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In other Boom Logistics news, insider Tony Spassopoulos 7,725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. Also, insider Melanie Allibon purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,000.00 ($27,338.13).

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions and specialized labor services to mining and resources, wind, energy and utilities, infrastructure and construction, industrial maintenance, and telecommunication sectors in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire.

