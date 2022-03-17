Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $124.74. 534,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Boston Properties has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $128.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.66%.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

