Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after buying an additional 451,194 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,295 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.09. 182,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,556,125. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

