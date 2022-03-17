Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,436 shares of company stock worth $5,969,295 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after buying an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after buying an additional 564,197 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $563,108,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

