Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,548.54. 5,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,484.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,683.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.