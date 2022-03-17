Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,355,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,369,000 after purchasing an additional 426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,381,000 after purchasing an additional 349,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.09. 60,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,405. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.42 and its 200 day moving average is $269.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

