Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 214 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 251,401 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,994,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 86,690 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,850. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.23. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

