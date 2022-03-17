Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Pbra, Llc Sells 135,337 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,334,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,557,641.93.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40.

Shares of MNRL opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.14%.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 254.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.