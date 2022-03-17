Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $393.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.56 and a 200-day moving average of $425.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $344.80 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

