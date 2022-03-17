Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $219.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day moving average is $230.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

