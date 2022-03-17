Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,016 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

SIVR opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

