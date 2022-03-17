Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

