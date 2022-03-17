Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.10 and a one year high of $115.66.

