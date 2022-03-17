Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 5,703 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.