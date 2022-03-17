Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 784 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $265.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.37 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

