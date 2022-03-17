Brokerages Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.34). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alphatec by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

ATEC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 382,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,300. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

