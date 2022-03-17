Brokerages Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $199,600. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Angi in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Angi by 390.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 69,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Angi by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.79. Angi has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

