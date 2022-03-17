Brokerages Anticipate Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $310.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $323.00 million. Expro Group reported sales of $94.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 227.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expro Group.

Get Expro Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPRO shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.