Brokerages Anticipate Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $310.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $323.00 million. Expro Group reported sales of $94.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 227.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expro Group.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPRO shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $27.18.
Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
