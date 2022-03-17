Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.90 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will announce $7.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.37 billion and the highest is $8.88 billion. Lennar reported sales of $6.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $32.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $33.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.88 billion to $35.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

