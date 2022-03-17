Brokerages Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.45). Pulmonx posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. 323,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,428. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $852.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,590 shares of company stock worth $706,197. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,447,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 95.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 621,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,623,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.