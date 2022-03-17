Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.68. Range Resources reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 236.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.81.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.92. 3,974,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Range Resources by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. Georgetown University purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

