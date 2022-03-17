Brokerages Anticipate Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) will report sales of $88.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Root’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.50 million to $107.00 million. Root posted sales of $68.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Root will report full-year sales of $301.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.70 million to $384.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $247.81 million, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Root.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

ROOT traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $1.94. 144,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.27. Root has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Root by 3,807.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Root by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 498,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

