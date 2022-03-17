Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 47,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,786. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.14.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.