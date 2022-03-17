Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 47,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,786. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.14.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

