Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $558.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will post $558.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $511.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 647,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,750 shares of company stock worth $1,533,605 in the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.