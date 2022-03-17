Brokerages Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Stride posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Boston Partners grew its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,467,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Stride by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,571,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stride by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 577,161 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LRN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,634. Stride has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

