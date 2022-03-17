Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.81 Billion

Brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) to report $4.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.85 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $20.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $21.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,316,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,465,000 after buying an additional 479,150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 30.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 55.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.5% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.