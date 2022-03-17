Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Price Target at $78.25

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of AER traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,314. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
About AerCap (Get Rating)
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
