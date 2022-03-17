Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Price Target at $78.25

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AER traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,314. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,870,000 after purchasing an additional 250,609 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 39.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

