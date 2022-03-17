Brokerages Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price at $195.50

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE AXP opened at $180.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.52. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,638,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

