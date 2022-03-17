Brokerages Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Target Price at $24.67

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

